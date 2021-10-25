Foreign guests enjoy kung fu show in Tianjin

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:51, October 25, 2021

Foreign journalists and internet influencers take picture with performers of The Legend of Kung Fu in North China's Tianjin on Oct 22, 2021. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Foreign journalists and internet influencers from countries such as the United States and Ireland on Friday watched The Legend of Kung Fu, a show dedicated to kung fu legend Huo Yuanjia, in North China's Tianjin during "A Date with China" international media tour.

It is a part of the third leg of the "A Date with China", which kicked off in Tianjin on Friday.

Titled "On Road to Prosperity", the third leg, covering Tianjin, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan, will take China-based foreign media correspondents, foreign internet influencers and domestic journalists to experience China's achievements in reform and opening-up.

