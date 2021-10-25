Home>>
"Falcon" air-inflated testing lab built for massive nucleic acid tests in Lanzhou, Gansu
(Xinhua) 08:59, October 25, 2021
A medical worker works at a "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 24, 2021. A set of "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab has been built in Lanzhou for massive nucleic acid tests. The lab is capable of screening up to 800,000 people every day using the ten-in-one mixed testing approach, which greatly improved the testing capabilitiy after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
