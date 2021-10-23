Cape Verdean National Election Commission confirms Neves as elected president

Xinhua) 13:37, October 23, 2021

PRAIA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The National Election Commission (CNE) of Cape Verde confirmed Friday the victory of Jose Maria Neves in Sunday's presidential elections.

Neves, former Cape Verdean prime minister supported by the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, won 51.75 percent of the vote.

Another candidate Carlos Veiga, also former prime minister of Cape Verde supported by the Movement for Democracy, came second with 42.4 percent of the vote.

The CNE believes the presidential elections on Oct. 17 were "integral and transparent," said CNE President Maria do Rosario Goncalves.

The inauguration of the elected president is expected to take place in early November.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)