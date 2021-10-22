China makes headway in supporting rural teachers

Xinhua) 13:17, October 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has made progress in supporting rural teachers and improving their performance, stated a report on improving teachers' performance and enforcing the Teachers Law.

The report was submitted by the State Council to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for review.

China has recruited around 1.03 million teachers from college graduates for rural schools in the central and western regions to invigorate rural education since a special-post recruitment program was launched in 2006, according to the report.

Cost-of-living subsidies have been offered to teachers in rural areas, benefiting nearly 1.3 million people from impoverished areas of the country's 22 provincial-level regions, the report noted.

Rural teachers are entitled to preferential policies in attaining professional and technical titles and are provided with opportunities for further learning and training.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)