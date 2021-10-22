Chinese banks log forex settlement surplus in first three quarters

Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows a night view of Lujiazui in Pudong of east China's Shanghai Municipality. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 180 billion U.S. dollars in the first three quarters, the country's forex regulator said Friday.

Forex purchases by banks stood at around 1.86 trillion dollars, while sales reached nearly 1.68 trillion dollars, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

The surplus in forex settlement indicated that China's stable recovery has underpinned the stable operation of the forex market, said Wang Chunying, spokesperson with the SAFE.

