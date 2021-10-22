Chinese institutions to receive 2nd batch of lunar samples for research

Xinhua) 09:13, October 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has announced a list of research institutions that are to receive the second batch of lunar samples brought back by its Chang'e-5 mission.

The newly distributed samples, weighing about 17.9 grams, will be divided into 51 lots and handed over to scientists from 17 research institutions, according to a notice issued by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

Sixteen institutions that are eligible to study the second batch of lunar samples are from the mainland, including Peking University, Tsinghua University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Macau University of Science and Technology is also qualified for using the lunar sample.

According to the notice, the China National Space Administration established a selection commission for the distribution of the samples earlier this month.

The Chang'e-5 probe returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, having retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the moon's surface.

China delivered the first batch of the lunar samples, weighing about 17 grams, to 13 institutions in July.

