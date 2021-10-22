Chinese publishers aim to reconnect with peers, readers at Frankfurt Book Fair

Xinhua) 08:35, October 22, 2021

A guest visits a stand after the opening press conference of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A total of 51 Chinese publishers cram their 1,495 books in a 56-square meter joint booth in a bid to update their international peers and readers about the latest development of Chinese publishers.

FRANKFURT, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Chinese publishers have put more than 1,000 different kinds of books on the shelves of their shared booth here at the Frankfurt Book Fair that opened to visitors on Wednesday.

Given that the pandemic is still hampering cross border businesses in different ways, the presence of the Chinese publishers signals their resolve to reconnect with their peers and readers across the world.

A total of 51 Chinese publishers cram their 1,495 books in a 56-square meter joint booth, in a bid to update their international peers and readers about the latest development of Chinese publishers.

Organisers were forced to call off or postpone book fairs in the physical form, such as the London Book Fair, Le Salon du Livre Paris and Frankfurt Book Fair since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juergen Boos (1st R, Rear), director of the Frankfurt Book Fair, speaks at a press conference opening the event in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

The Chinese publishers have overcome difficulties and continue to commit to physical book fairs around the world, said a statement by China National Publications Import &Export (Group) Co. Ltd., which acts as an organiser for the 51 Chinese publishers at the book fair.

The books from the Chinese publishers span six different categories including thematic books, literature, social science, traditional culture, children's books and language-learning books.

In line with the hybrid mode of Frankfurt Book Fair that features both a virtual and physical form, Chinese publishers also aim to promote their new books and explore the possibilities of copy rights trade with their peers from Europe and other regions through 59 different events, virtually or on site.

The five-day event will last till Sunday. Around 2,000 exhibitors around the world are present at the book fair, which is held annually but was forced to go online in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Guests visit a stand after the opening press conference of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)