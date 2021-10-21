China to strengthen futures market supervision

Xinhua) 08:52, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator said on Wednesday that it would strengthen supervision over domestic futures market and take multiple measures to curb excessive speculation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will adopt zero tolerance towards irregularities, step up crackdown on manipulation and other behaviors against laws and regulations, so as to maintain a good market order.

The commission will continue to cooperate with other departments to monitor the futures and spot markets, stabilize market expectations, and maintain the smooth operation of the two markets.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)