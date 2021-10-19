China to beef up capacity building of clinical disciplines

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance the building of major disciplines in clinical medicine during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) to better promote the development of public hospitals, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.

During the period, at least 750 national-level programs of building major disciplines in clinical medicine will be launched, while more than 5,000 provincial-level programs and 10,000 at the city level and below will be put in place across the country, according to a plan on the capacity building of clinical disciplines issued by the NHC.

The plan is expected to build high-caliber clinical disciplines and strike a balance between different regions in the capacity of clinical services, according to the NHC.

To this end, efforts will be made to improve the application and innovation of medical technologies, adopt better models of diagnosis and treatment as well as smart medical services, and strengthen the talent pool, among other areas, the NHC added.

