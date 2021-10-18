China's new third board hits over 150 bln yuan turnover

Xinhua) 08:47, October 18, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2020 shows the view of the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) at dusk in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative turnover of China's main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market has reached 152.5 billion yuan (about 23.7 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year.

The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of 5.88 billion yuan in the transaction week spanning Oct. 11 to 15.

As of Friday, there are 7,254 companies on the board.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

