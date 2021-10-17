Home>>
8th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opens in Lanzhou, NW China
(Xinhua) 15:48, October 17, 2021
Tajik ambassador to China Saidzoda Zohir speaks during the opening ceremony of the 8th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.