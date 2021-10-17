8th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opens in Lanzhou, NW China

Xinhua) 15:48, October 17, 2021

Tajik ambassador to China Saidzoda Zohir speaks during the opening ceremony of the 8th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

