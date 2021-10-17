We Are China

In pics: neighborhood garden with 80 pumpkins in central Amsterdam

Xinhua) 10:10, October 17, 2021

A woman takes pictures of a neighborhood garden with 80 pumpkins in central Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2021. The largest pumpkin weighs 530 kg. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

