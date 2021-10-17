Home>>
In pics: neighborhood garden with 80 pumpkins in central Amsterdam
(Xinhua) 10:10, October 17, 2021
A woman takes pictures of a neighborhood garden with 80 pumpkins in central Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2021. The largest pumpkin weighs 530 kg. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.