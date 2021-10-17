Migratory swans leave Xinjiang one month earlier than usual

Swans stand on the shore of the Kaidu River, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2021. (Photo/Bai Kebin)

As the weather turns cool, about 30 swans from Bayanbulak Grassland flew to the reach of 21st regiment of the 2nd Division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Kaidu River Basin of Yanqi Basin to spend winter. The swans moved a month earlier than usual this year because of the weather. Since the first six swans were discovered here in the winter of 2013, swans have been living and overwintering here for 9 consecutive years. The number of migratory swans has increased from dozens to hundreds in recent years, attracting many tourists.

