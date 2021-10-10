Interview: China's support for multilateralism boosts global green agenda, says UNEP official

Xinhua) 09:33, October 10, 2021

NAIROBI, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's support for the multilateral environmental agenda has galvanized efforts to realize climate-resilient, green and inclusive growth across the globe, an official of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Dechen Tsering, director of UNEP's Asia and the Pacific Office, said that cooperation with Beijing has "revolved around sharing best practices and raising public awareness to advance national, regional and global environmental agenda."

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN, Tsering said China has cooperated with UNEP to strengthen policy response to climate change and ecosystem management.

She said that Beijing's longstanding relationship with UNEP has also revolved around capacity building and awareness raising to promote environmental protection, adding that it has also shifted to green development.

According to Tsering, Beijing has rallied behind global efforts to advance circularity, low emission growth, sustainable production and consumption.

She said that China has recently worked closely with UNEP and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to raise the visibility of the global biodiversity conservation agenda.

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN CBD will kick off on Monday in Kunming, a southwestern Chinese city.

Tsering said that UNEP will cooperate with China to help realize the success of the global biodiversity summit, adding that China is expected to remain an influential player in efforts to conserve species.

"We look to China for leadership in driving the global community towards an ambitious, meaningful, measurable framework with the means of financing and implementation addressed, so that we may restore ecosystems and advance green development," said Tsering.

She stressed that China's pursuit of economic development that is less carbon intensive and is aligned with protection of vital ecosystems has been a boon to the global green agenda.

"China has included ecological civilization in its national development policy as well as in its constitution," Tsering said.

"This sets a good example and could serve as a template for guiding the global strategic direction, where we need an ecological balance with our planet," she said.

According to the UNEP official, Beijing has also made strides in alleviating poverty, controlling pollution, reversing desertification and forest loss through robust legislation, and fostering public awareness.

Under South-South cooperation, China has been instrumental in supporting environmental sustainability in Africa in such areas as water management, climate response, wildlife protection and conservation of habitats, she added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)