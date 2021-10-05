Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:57, October 05, 2021

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Monday saw 26 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, five in Yunnan, four each in Shandong and Guangdong, three in Shaanxi, two in Fujian, and one each in Jilin and Heilongjiang.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, the commission said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)