HKU president wins early term extension of 5 years

Xinhua) 11:00, October 04, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The incumbent President of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) Zhang Xiang has won a five-year extension of his term and will stay in office until 2028, the HKU's council said Sunday.

Zhang's current term ends in July 2023.

The council announced the unanimous decision, saying that in light of the challenges and developments that lie ahead, it believes it is vital to maintain continuity in the HKU's leadership and that Zhang will be able to elevate the HKU to new heights.

In the past three years, the university has registered enduring excellence in research and education with Zhang at the helm despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the faculties and students, the council said in a statement.

The council highlighted Zhang's contribution in advancing a slew of trail-blazing strategic projects, including establishing the HKU's Shenzhen branch and recruiting top-tier professors around the globe that made the HKU more of a world-class institution.

Zhang, an internationally renowned expert in nano engineering, succeeded Peter Mathieson as the HKU president in 2018.

