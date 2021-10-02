China takes further action to revamp entertainment industry

Xinhua) 10:18, October 02, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued a circular to strengthen regulation on entertainment companies and entertainers, as part of China's effort to promote the healthy development of the industry.

The circular stipulates that performers who have violated social norms or even laws and have seriously disrupted public order should not be enlisted in any performance activities.

Activities engaging in or providing conditions for lip-syncing will be prohibited, according to the circular.

When hiring or signing contracts with minors for commercial activities, entertainment companies should guarantee their right of receiving compulsory education and other rights in accordance with the law, stated the circular.

The new rule prohibits minors' participation in star-chasing and fundraising activities. Encouraging them to spend money on fan-club activities other than regular ticket purchases will be banned as well.

By the end of June 2021, the total number of entertainment agencies in China stood at 8,000, which run about 80 percent of commercial performances every year.

