High-tech electricity supply equipment to guarantee smooth operations of Beijing 2022 Olympics

People's Daily Online) 17:21, September 30, 2021

The State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company on Sept. 29 held a simulation activity to test the capacity of the electricity supply equipment to support activities scheduled to be held at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company holds a simulation activity to test the capacity of the electricity supply equipment that will be used to support activities scheduled to be held at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy of the State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company)

Multiple high-tech pieces of equipment, including smart patrol robots, drones equipped with an obstacle avoidance system and a hydrogen-fueled vehicle were operational during the event.

The technicians conducted fault detection for a 500-kV power transmission line project that was connected with the National Speed Skating Oval, in an effort to test the preparedness of the project in dealing with possible power failures caused by extreme weather events.

The hydrogen-fueled vehicle, which was independently developed by the State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company and also connected to the grid, proved its capacity to uninterruptedly supply green electricity to the venue.

An automatic transfer switching facility developed to satisfy event requirements was seen during the simulation activity as well. Being able to operate under a temperature as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius, the facility can improve the efficiency of temporary electricity connections and help maintain the stability of the power supply.

A 28-square-meter substation which is easy to operate, convenient to transport, and can be quickly assembled was also present at the activity, proving its capabilities to supply electricity for large-scale activities.

Other special equipment, including drainage vehicles, emergency charging facilities, and firefighting trucks equipped with a compressed air foam system were also seen during the activity, which can help raise the emergency-response capacity of the venue.

Starting Oct. 5, events linked to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, including international games, international training weeks, and test competitions will be held successively.

