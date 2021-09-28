Factbox: China's whole-process people's democracy

Xinhua) 10:53, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- By achieving moderate prosperity in all respects, China has better ensured the economic and political rights of its people, said a white paper released Tuesday by the State Council Information Office.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) leads the Chinese people on the socialist path of political advancement with Chinese characteristics and is committed to developing whole-process people's democracy, said the white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

The following are some key facts and figures on the development of China's whole-process people's democracy noted by the white paper.

-- Among the deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), frontline workers and farmers account for 15.7 percent, and all 56 ethnic groups are represented.

-- In the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), non-CPC members account for 60.2 percent.

-- There are 742 female deputies to the 13th NPC, accounting for 24.9 percent of the total, and 441 female members in the 13th CPPCC National Committee, representing 20.4 percent of the total.

-- Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, public opinion has been solicited on draft laws on 187 occasions, and more than 3 million comments from about 1.1 million people have been received, many of which have been adopted.

-- By June 2021, 10 local legislative outreach offices established by the NPC Standing Committee had conveyed nearly 6,600 pieces of advice on 109 draft laws and legislative plans, many of which had been accepted.

-- Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the central committees of the eight non-CPC political parties and the non-affiliates have made more than 730 written proposals, many of which have turned into major state policies.

-- From March 2018 when the first Session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee was held to June 2021, the CPPCC National Committee received 23,089 proposals.

