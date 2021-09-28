China opposes utilitarian approach to, double standards on NPT: envoy

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at a Security Council high-level open debate on climate and security at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"It is wrong of a scant few nuclear-weapon states to make high-sounding pronouncements about their commitment to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime while assisting non-nuclear-weapon states in building nuclear submarines," said a Chinese UN envoy.

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Monday that China opposes a utilitarian approach to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) or the application of double standards.

Both the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and the NPT are important pillars of the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime. While promoting the early entry into force of the CTBT, the international community should also conscientiously safeguard the authority, universality, and effectiveness of the NPT, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

All states should demonstrate a responsible attitude. China objects to a utilitarian approach to the NPT or the application of double standards, he told the Security Council.

"Not only will it intensify the arms race to the detriment of the international non-proliferation regime as well as international and regional security and stability, it also runs counter to the spirit of the NPT. We hope that the countries concerned will heed the call of the international community, faithfully fulfill their international non-proliferation obligations and put a greater effort toward regional peace and stability," he said.

