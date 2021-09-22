Xi proposes Global Development Initiative

September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday proposed a Global Development Initiative in steering global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth in face of the severe shocks of COVID-19.

"We must revitalize the economy and pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development," Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

To promote global development, Xi called for staying committed to development as a priority.

He proposed that the world should put development high on the global macro policy agenda, strengthen policy coordination among major economies, and ensure policy continuity, consistency and sustainability.

"We need to foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forge greater synergy among multilateral development cooperation processes, and speed up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Xi said.

Xi stressed staying committed to a people-centered approach. "We should safeguard and improve people's livelihoods, and protect and promote human rights through development," he said.

Xi called for staying committed to benefits for all, and caring about the special needs of developing countries.

He also highlighted the importance of innovation-driven development and harmony between man and nature.

China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Xi said, adding that this requires tremendous hard work, and "we will make every effort to meet these goals."

He also said China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Xi called for staying committed to results-oriented actions and building a global community of development with a shared future.

The world needs to increase input in development, advance on a priority basis cooperation on poverty alleviation, food security, COVID-19 response and vaccines, development financing, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity, among other areas, and accelerate implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

