Home>>
China's Dental Care Day marked in Lincheng, Hebei
(Xinhua) 15:55, September 19, 2021
A medical worker instructs students the correct way to brush teeth at a school in Lincheng County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 18, 2021. China's Dental Care Day falls on Sept. 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China releases updated epidemic prevention directions for medical institutions
- WHO to assess Chinese COVID-19 vaccines soon: official
- China's medical industry sees digital transformation amid pandemic
- China to launch pilot program to promote HPV vaccination
- China to develop support mechanism for covering outpatient medical bills
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.