Languages

Archive

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Home>>

China's Dental Care Day marked in Lincheng, Hebei

(Xinhua) 15:55, September 19, 2021

A medical worker instructs students the correct way to brush teeth at a school in Lincheng County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 18, 2021. China's Dental Care Day falls on Sept. 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories