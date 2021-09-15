Home>>
Investment opportunities in China can't be ignored: Fortune magazine
(Xinhua) 14:58, September 15, 2021
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore can't be neglected in terms of investment, reported Fortune magazine, citing Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.
"It's a part of the world that one can't neglect and not only because of the opportunities it provides but you lose the excitement if you're not there," Dalio was quoted as saying during a Bloomberg Radar event earlier this month.
"And so our objective is to be there both economically and investment-wise," he noted.
