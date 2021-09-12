China honors model officials in handling public complaints

Xinhua) 11:00, September 12, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ten primary-level Chinese officials have been awarded for their outstanding performance in handling public complaints and proposals.

The awardees, together with 10 nominated officials, shared their experience of service at a ceremony in Beijing on Friday.

The awarded officials were selected out of 150 candidates from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Enditem

