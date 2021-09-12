Vietnam, China vow to strengthen unity, boost cooperation for further development of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:06, September 12, 2021

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Shengxiong)

HANOI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam and China pledged here Saturday to joint hands to strengthen unity and boost cooperation for further development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

While meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong said Vietnam and China have enjoyed comradely and brotherly friendship and established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Facing a complex and changing international situation, the two sides should join hands to overcome difficulties as so to realize their respective goals of socialist construction, Trong said, noting that no one can undermine the unity and cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides should push forward diversified exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, governments and localities in a flexible manner, educate younger generations to promote the traditional sincerity between the two parties and the two countries, and strive for the enduring, healthy and stable development of the bilateral ties, Trong said.

For his part, Wang noted that the China-Vietnam relations are of particular strategic importance. The two sides should deepen mutual political trust, strengthen unity and cooperation, and consolidate their political and system security.

As long as both sides stick to their common ideals and beliefs, as well as the orientation for developing socialism, they can overcome any difficulties and solve any problems they may face, Wang said.

China and Vietnam should strengthen their overall cooperation in all fields, so as to add new dimensions to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Wang said.

Also on Saturday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Wang, stressing that Vietnam takes its relations with China as a top priority in its foreign policy.

Vietnam is willing to learn from China's experience in fighting COVID-19, keep up the momentum of growth in trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, and provide more convenience for Chinese investment in Vietnam, Chinh said.

Wang said that China is willing to work hard to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnam to help it contain the pandemic and restore normalcy in its socio-economic development.

The two sides should also jointly push for the international community's cooperation in fighting the pandemic, work together to resist the slanderous attacks on socialist countries by external forces, and preserve an international system with the United Nations at its core and an international order based on international law, Wang said.

