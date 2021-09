Women pick water chestnuts at a farm in Youchegang town, Xiuzhou district, Jiaxing city, east China’s Zhejiang province. Currently, it is time to harvest Nanhu Ling, a kind of water chestnut grown in Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing. Distinct from the water chestnuts grown in other cities, Nanhu Ling have no sharp points and feature a thin shell and juicy, sweet pulp. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Xiuzhou district)