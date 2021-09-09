China to launch trials to further optimize business environment

Xinhua) 09:39, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will pilot innovations and reforms on improving the business environment in some cities to bring more benefits to enterprises and people, according to a State Council executive meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, stressed the important role of optimizing the business environment in stimulating the vitality of market entities and social creativity, as well as promoting high-quality development.

While emphasizing work to promote the creation of a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment across the country, the meeting decided to launch trials in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, which host a large number of market entities.

A slew of measures will be taken in the cities to pilot reforms by streamlining administrative procedures in line with international standards.

Efforts will be made to further break regional division and eliminate local protection, while promoting the construction of a unified, open and competitive market system, according to the meeting.

Measures will be taken to facilitate market entry and exit, and to improve the convenience for investment and construction for market entities, while deepening opening-up in the cities, said the meeting.

The country will enhance the long-term mechanism for curbing arbitrary charges, fines and apportionment, while treating enterprises equally in the fields including qualification, bidding and the protection of rights and interests to safeguard fair competition. Enterprises will also be provided with better services with streamlined procedures, according to the meeting.

The meeting also adopted a draft of implementation measures on cracking down on illegal behaviors in the securities and futures sector to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)