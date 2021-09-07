Number of Alsophila costulari hits 100,000 in Mojiang, Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:02, September 07, 2021

The number of Alsophila costularis in Mojiang county, southwest China's Yunnan province has reached 100,000.

(photo/yunnan.cn)

Alsophila costularis is hailed as a "living fossil" in the plant world. It is under national second-class protection in China.

The species is densely distributed on the banks of the Lixian River, Mojiang, Yunnan province.

To protect the species and the local biological environment, a provincial-level nature reserve was established in Mojiang county in 2005.

After years of efforts, the number of Alsophila costularis in the nature reserve has experienced a sharp increase, with a maximum distribution of over 150 per hectare.

The total number of the plant found in the nature reserve has hit the 100,000 mark, making it one of the regions in the world to see the highest number and densest distribution of the Alsophila costularis.

The plants look like flower baskets when viewed from above and look like umbrellas on tree trunks from the opposite direction.

The plant’s straight trunks and dense crowns make them uniquely different from other species of flora.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)