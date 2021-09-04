Home>>
Highlights of men's 100m T36 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 16:17, September 04, 2021
Deng Peicheng (L) of China and James Turner of Australia compete during the men's 100m T36 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
