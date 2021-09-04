Senior official stresses building clean entertainment industry

Xinhua) 13:29, September 04, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a teleconference, urging reinforced efforts to tackle the major issues in the entertainment industry, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday stressed efforts to address the irregularities in the entertainment industry and create a clean atmosphere within it.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference, urging reinforced efforts to tackle the major issues in the entertainment industry.

Noting that the comprehensive reform of the entertainment sector has achieved marked progress over the recent years, Huang said there have also been some irregularities in the industry, which have tarnished its public image.

Huang urged coordinating and advancing the rectification efforts targeting the root causes and the whole ecosystem of the entertainment industry, which should be implemented according to the law and in a systematic manner.

Efforts should be intensified to regulate key areas within the industry, and combine overall guidance with punitive measures, Huang added.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)