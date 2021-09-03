Industrial park creatively turned into exhibition venue for China International Fair for Trade in Services

People's Daily Online) 17:30, September 03, 2021

The Shougang Park in Beijing’s Shijingshan district is the venue where a thematic exhibition will be held during the ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) taking place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7.

Journalists visit a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Over a course of four months, the industrial park was transformed into a space to host modern exhibitions, with its facilities having been turned into 15 exhibition centers, a press center, and 21 conference rooms.

The color scheme, layout and materials used to build the exhibition facilities have been selected to match the industrial appearance of the park. For the design of the exhibition venue, “green” was the keyword. In the core area of the park, two outdoor exhibition centers covering a total area of more than 9,000 square meters were established to serve the exhibiting activities during the event and are expected to continue to be used as a space for public gatherings and other purposes in the future.

By integrating the industrial site with the exhibition culture, the exhibition venue offers an immersive experience to visitors, becoming a place to display the industrial characteristics and historical and cultural touch of the park to visitors during and even after the fair, explained Liang Jie, deputy general manager of the Shougang Group.

“By locating the thematic exhibition, which covers eight special themes, at the Shougang Park, the fair has created a new environment and a new model for hosting exhibitions, and delivered a new opportunity to exhibitors to showcase their products and services,” said Zhong Feipeng, chief technology officer at a technology company based in Beijing.

It is the company’s second time at the CIFTIS. The exhibition center where the company’s booth is located has been built with materials that have excellent thermal insulation properties. “We expect to engage in cooperation and exchanges with other companies at the fair, and together we can showcase the strong vigor of China’s trade in services to the world,” he said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)