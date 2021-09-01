11 Boutique Hotels and Tourist Homestay in Pu’er City were Rewarded and Subsidized

Recently, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism issued the Notice of Award and Subsidy Funds for Provincial Boutique Hotels, Five-star Tourist Homestay and Newly Introduced International Famous Hotel Brand Management Companies in 2020, awarding and subsidizing 99 boutique hotels, 179 tourist homestay and 7 international famous hotel brand management companies in the province. Five boutique hotels and six tourist homestay, including Jinggu Mangka Xikang Wellness & Resorts in Pu’er City, are listed, and each will receive RMB 200,000 as a award and subsidy.