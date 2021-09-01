Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

11 Boutique Hotels and Tourist Homestay in Pu’er City were Rewarded and Subsidized

(People's Daily Online)    16:45, September 01, 2021

Recently, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism issued the Notice of Award and Subsidy Funds for Provincial Boutique Hotels, Five-star Tourist Homestay and Newly Introduced International Famous Hotel Brand Management Companies in 2020, awarding and subsidizing 99 boutique hotels, 179 tourist homestay and 7 international famous hotel brand management companies in the province. Five boutique hotels and six tourist homestay, including Jinggu Mangka Xikang Wellness & Resorts in Pu’er City, are listed, and each will receive RMB 200,000 as a award and subsidy. 


(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

