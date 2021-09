On August 20, the Workstation of Academician Lin Ruichao of Yunnan Province Academician (Expert) was unveiled in Pu’er Industrial Park. Lin Ruichao, foreign academician of AcadémieNationale de Pharmacie, and Liu Yong, Deputy Secretary of Pu’er Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of Pu’er jointly unveiled and gave a speech. Liu Haiping, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government presided over the unveiling ceremony.