ICBC profit up 9.8 pct in H1
(Xinhua) 14:02, August 29, 2021
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China's biggest commercial lender, reported a net profit increase of 9.8 percent in the first half of the year.
The company's net profit stood at 164.5 billion yuan (25.36 billion U.S. dollars) in the first six months, according to its financial report filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Business revenue rose 6 percent year on year to 426.4 billion yuan.
At the end of June, its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.54 percent, down 0.04 percentage points from the end of 2020.
The provision coverage ratio was 191.97 percent, 11.29 percentage points higher than that at the end of 2020.
ICBC stock price in Shanghai rose 0.43 percent to 4.64 yuan Friday.
