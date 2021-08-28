Macao SAR Legislative Assembly election campaigns kick off

Xinhua) 17:17, August 28, 2021

MACAO, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Campaigns for the election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) kicked off on Saturday.

The campaigns will last until Sept. 10, two days before the election day, according to the Electoral Affairs Commission.

During the campaigning period, each candidate team must campaign in accordance with the guidance of the commission and the law, according to the commission. Epidemic prevention measures are also required when campaigns take place in public venues.

Promotional posters are only allowed to be put up in designated places and on pre-approved vehicles, the commission said.

No violations had been found in the designated places as of Friday night and no complaints had been received, said Tong Hoi Fong, chairman of the commission, at a press briefing.

