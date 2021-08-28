China has 888 mln short-video users: report

Xinhua) 14:44, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China had 888 million online short-video users as of June, accounting for nearly 88 percent of total internet users, a report released Friday showed.

"Watching short videos and live-streaming has become national entertainment in China," said the 48th China Statistical Report on Internet Development. It added that the number of Chinese live-streaming users reached 638 million, accounting for over 63 percent of total internet users.

The report noted that e-commerce live-broadcast users totaled 384 million, a year-on-year increase of about 75.2 million.

The live-streaming industry has already become intertwined with people's lives, said Qu Tao with the China Association of Performing Arts.

"It is creating more possibilities and value for users," he said.

