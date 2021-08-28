China has 158 mln teenage netizens: report

Xinhua) 14:42, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China had 158 million internet users aged between six and 19 as of June, accounting for 15.7 percent of the country's total netizens, showed a report on China's internet development.

The report released by the China Internet Network Information Center on Friday revealed that the number of internet users in China had surpassed 1 billion.

The impact of the internet on the youth has long attracted attention in China. The newly revised minor protection law that took effect on June 1 sets aside an additional chapter for "network protection," and internet watchdogs have launched a campaign to eliminate harmful information concerning minors in cyberspace.

An observer suggested internet platforms upgrade their products and services for teenagers and take more responsibility in protecting children on the internet.

