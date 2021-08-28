Chinese firm develops new medical protective suit

Xinhua) 13:52, August 28, 2021

A staff member prepares shipping of air-conditioning medical protective suits at a warehouse of Tuoren Group in Changyuan City of Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 26, 2021. Chinese medical consumables producer Tuoren Group has developed an air-conditioning positive pressure medical protective suit that can provide cool air for health workers wearing them. The temperature inside the suit is controllable between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. The garment is not only safe and effective, but also makes working in summer more comfortable. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

