18-year-old incoming freshman goes to college with grandma who has Alzheimer’s disease

People's Daily Online) 16:37, August 27, 2021

After she was admitted by a college this year, 18-year-old Li Haijian expressed her wish to go to the college with her 91-year-old grandma, who has Alzheimer’s disease, in order to look after her.

Li Haijian (Photo/GRTN)

Soon after Li’s story was reported by the media, a company in her hometown in Maoming city of south China’s Guangdong province contacted Li, expressing that it would like to support her college education by paying for her tuition and living expenses at the college, which will add up to about 80,000 yuan.

The Guangdong Jiangmen Chinese Medical College, the college that Li is going to, said it has arranged a dormitory for Li and her grandma on the first floor of the dormitory building so that a more convenient living space can be provided for the two.

Li became orphaned after her father died when she was only about 2 years old, and her mother left her soon after that. Fortunately, the local government has been providing an allowance to Li over the years. With the basic living and old-age allowances the government provided for her grandma, the livelihoods of the grandmother-granddaughter duo and Li’s access to higher education has been basically guaranteed.

Photo shows a corner of Li Haijian’s home where she studies. (Photo/ Maoming Evening News)

Li was overjoyed after learning that she was admitted by the college. However, after her grandma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the young woman made a decision to bring her grandma along with her when she goes to the college. “My grandma could have abandoned me when I was little, but she didn’t, instead, she struggled to bring me up,” Li said, expressing her wish to take good care of her grandma in her remaining days.

“I am frightened by the thought that my grandma might pass away one day without me being around her,” said Li, adding that while taking care of her grandma, she will definitely study hard to realize her dream of becoming a doctor.

