NW China’s Gansu works to upgrade its classic “red tourism”

August 23, 2021

Northwest China's Gansu province is slated to further upgrade its classic “red tourism” by integrating it with the ecological environment and agriculture, as well as training and the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, in an effort to thicken the pockets of local residents, according to the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Photo show a Chinese shadow puppetry scene of the Red Army as staged in Lanzhou, Gansu province. (Photo courtesy of the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

The province is currently home to a total of 24 national patriotism education bases and 14 A-class “red tourism” scenic spots. Meanwhile, 16 scenic spots in the province have been included in the national “red tourism” classic scenic spot list, while all the revolutionary sites and memorial halls are now open to the public free of charge.

Gansu, by taking advantage of its vital historical position, seeks to turn its precious red tourism-related resources into its cultural soft power and an engine of economic growth, enriching the local people, said Wan Keji, deputy director of the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Wan pointed out that apart from a total of 177 red tourism-themed activities, Gansu has also launched red tourism-themed special trains and introduced 20 boutique routes with six major themes to observe the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in this year.

Such red tourism-themed special trains gained wide popularity among youngsters as well as schools carrying out patriotism education. In the next step, Gansu will create a national 5A “red tourism” scenic spot, build a number of featured towns and villages and create a well-known brand of red tourism.

