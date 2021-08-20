Home>>
China adopts law amendment allowing couples to have 3 children
(Xinhua) 10:47, August 20, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday passed a law amendment that allows each couple to have three children and stipulates supportive measures for the new policy.
The amendment to the Population and Family Planning Law was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
