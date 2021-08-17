Draft law revision to better protect female soldiers

Xinhua) 14:19, August 17, 2021

（Photo/ www.81.cn）

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- A draft revision to China's military service law has proposed strengthening protection of the lawful rights and interests of female military personnel.

The draft was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a second reading on Tuesday.

The armed forces should, in light of characteristics of female soldiers, make reasonable arrangements for their tasks, rest and vacation, and provide special care for them in terms of childbirth and health, according to the draft.

It also stipulates that military service departments and their staff members should maintain the confidentiality of the collected personal information.

