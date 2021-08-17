Chinese lawmakers deliberate law amendment allowing couples to have 3 children

Xinhua) 13:54, August 17, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are deliberating a draft law amendment that will allow each couple to have three children, a key legal move to legitimize a new three-child policy.

The draft amendment to the Population and Family Planning Law was on Tuesday submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for review.

The draft cancels relevant restrictive measures, including fines for couples that violate the law to have more children than they are permitted.

It also proposes supportive measures for the policy shift, including the exploration of parental leave and the establishment of more nursery facilities in residential communities, public areas and workplaces.

The Population and Family Planning Law was enacted in 2002 and revised in 2015, when China's two-child policy was fully implemented.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)