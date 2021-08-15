Chinese ministry stresses prevention of rain-triggered disasters

Xinhua

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Friday emphasized work to prevent disasters triggered by the recent heavy rains and ensure people's safety.

Li Guoying, minister of water resources, urged water resources departments at all levels to strengthen warning and forecasting, and take effective measures to prevent rain-triggered disasters such as mountain torrents, floods, and urban waterlogging.

In the coming days, heavy rain is forecast to hit parts of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the southwestern and northern regions of the country, and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Li.

Li urged water conservancy departments to provide forecasts and targeted advice in a timely manner for areas prone to rain-triggered disasters, Li said.

