Local mold industry cluster expands continuously in Huanghua City, Hebei
(Xinhua) 13:20, August 14, 2021
Businessmen visit a mold enterprise in Huanghua City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 12, 2021 . In recent years, the local mold industry cluster has been expanding continuously. There are more than 600 mold enterprises with tens of thousands of employees in Huanghua City. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
