Home>>
China's total grain output hits 669 mln tons: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:06, August 12, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's total grain output hit 669 million tons in 2020, up from 113 million tons in 1949, according to a white paper.
Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full Text: Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights
- China promotes social equity, protects rights of special groups: white paper
- China boosts human rights with development: white paper
- China protects civil, political rights with law, governance: white paper
- Moderate prosperity ushers in new era for human rights protection in China: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.