China's total grain output hits 669 mln tons: white paper

Xinhua) 13:06, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's total grain output hit 669 million tons in 2020, up from 113 million tons in 1949, according to a white paper.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)