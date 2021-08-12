China's forest coverage nearly doubles: white paper

Xinhua) 13:05, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's forest coverage rose from 12.7 percent in the early 1970s to 23 percent in 2020, according to a white paper released Thursday.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

