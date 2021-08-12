China has over 1 mln medical, health institutions: white paper

Xinhua) 13:01, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of medical and health institutions in China skyrocketed from 170,000 in 1978 to over 1 million in 2020, according to a white paper.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)