Market opportunities arise as people struggle to say goodbye to phone addiction

People's Daily Online) 14:17, August 11, 2021

How to cut down phone use time during studying or at work has become a problem for many. Interestingly, people who are struggling to bid farewell to their phone addiction have generated new market opportunities as they are now asking others to help themselves in switching their phones off.

An online anchor uses her mobile phone to do live streaming. (Photo/Xinhua)

A young woman surnamed Ye said that phone addiction was the biggest obstacle for her in preparing for the national entrance exam for her postgraduate studies. Being aware of this and also very anxious, her parents decided to hire a supervisory service. Ye felt embarrassed at first, but after she stuck to the routine tailored to her for some time, she became an effective learner.

“The supervisor created a learning schedule for me under which she reminded me to memorize English vocabulary at 8 a.m. every day, and asked me to report to her how it went hours later. She also reminded me to get back to studying after my lunch break and supper,” Ye said. One day Ye overslept, and when she woke up, she saw that she had missed many calls from the supervisor. “She was so responsible and I told myself to stick to the study timetable. Finally, I did it.”

A lot of online stores are providing supervisory services, with most of them able to receive at least 100 orders within only a one month period. An employee with a store said that they charged their clients 500 yuan for one month of services and 1,200 yuan for three months.

“The supervisors will make a learning timetable together with the clients, give them learning advice and boost their confidence,” said the employee. Besides supervising the learning process, they also can provide additional services such as helping people to improve their work performance, lose weight, or follow a good sleep pattern.

Yu Benqin is a student from Wenzhou University in Wenzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province, who has received similar assistance in the past. “When I was a freshman, I became addicted to video games. To improve my self-control and bring myself back to my studies, I turned to a supervisor for help,” he said.

After saying goodbye to video game addiction, Yu opened up his own store online, hoping that he could help more people to regain self-control. More than 1,300 people, most of whom are university students, are active service providers working under the framework provided by Yu’s store. According to Yu, they have received orders from parents in support of their children as well as university students who purchased the services in the hope of becoming more effective learners with the help of others.

Besides manual services, a device that locks phones for a designated period of time has enabled many to cut down their phone use time and focus on things they should otherwise be doing. “When I was using this function, I couldn’t open the box in which my phone was placed, or even answer a phone call,” said one postgraduate student named Zheng Feifan. Such devices, priced at a few dollars, are sold by hundreds of stores on an online marketplace.

