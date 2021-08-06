China tightens containment measures at cinemas amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 09:04, August 06, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's film watchdog on Thursday released a circular requiring cinemas across the country to guard against the resurgence of COVID-19 based on local conditions.

Movie theaters in medium- and high-risk areas should be closed, said the China Film Administration in the circular, adding that attendance rates for those in low-risk areas should remain under 75 percent.

While keeping well-ventilated, cinemas should make sure that screening rooms, the lobby, rest rooms, seats and 3D glasses are fully disinfected, the administration said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)